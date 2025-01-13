Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fruit and vegetables, exercise and frequent bloodletting: tips on staying healthy from medieval travellers

By Megan Cassidy-Welch, Professor of History and Dean of Research Strategy, University of Divinity
Travellers have always faced health hazards when far from home. Medieval people were no exception. Pilgrims, crusaders and others were warned by preachers such as 13th century Jacques de Vitry of “dangers on land, dangers at sea, the dangers of thieves, the dangers of predators, the dangers of battles”.

There were also dangers to health: disease, lack of good nutrition and water, injury, accident and poisoning. Medieval travellers were active and innovative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Drug consumption facilities: they’ve been around since 1986 and now Scotland has one – but do they work?
~ I research child sexual abuse. We need action to help victims – not another inquiry
~ We’re getting closer to having practical quantum computers – here’s what they will be used for
~ Car dealers took secret fees for recommending finance – and consumers could be owed billions
~ Burning waste is a dirty way to generate power – but it’s the least bad alternative to England’s broken recycling system
~ Donald Trump’s sentencing in hush money trial is no win for the rule of law
~ How lynx and wolf reintroductions to Britain could be shaped by preconceptions and psychology
~ Children with traumatic experiences have a higher risk of obesity – but this can be turned around
~ 9 out of 10 Australian sports bettors are men. Here’s why that might change
~ A new study has found fluoride is linked to lower IQ in children. Here’s why you shouldn’t worry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter