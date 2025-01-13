Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is capitalism falling out of favor? We analyzed 400,000 news stories to find out

By Jay L. Zagorsky, Associate Professor of Markets, Public Policy and Law, Boston University
H. Sami Karaca, Professor of Business Analytics, Boston University
Capitalism, communism and socialism are the world’s three major economic systems. While the phrase “economic system” may seem like a yawn, countless people have fought and died in…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
