The UK is surprisingly short of water – but more reservoirs aren’t the answer
By Kevin Grecksch, Departmental Lecturer and Course Director MSc in Water Science, Policy and Management, University of Oxford
Kirsty Holstead, Postdoctoral Researcher, AQUACONNECT Project, Wageningen University
Despite its rainy reputation, the UK’s public water supplies are often threatened by drought and water scarcity. Shouldn’t the country do a better job of capturing and using all its rain?
In 2023, the government’s official National Infrastructure Commission concluded that the UK needs more reservoirs. It lamented that no new reservoir has been built for more than 30 years…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 13, 2025