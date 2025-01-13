Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bowel cancer is on the rise in under-50s – here’s what might explain the trend

By Sarah Allinson, Professor, Department of Biomedical and Life Sciences, Lancaster University
Almost 2 million people are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year. Also known as colorectal cancer, it’s the third most common cancer worldwide.

While the majority of people diagnosed with bowel cancer are over 50, recent years has seen an alarming increase in the number of young people being diagnosed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Al Jazeera ban must be lifted, rights experts urge Palestinian Authority
~ What the dead, the uncanny and the monstrous tell us about human nature
~ Why does a rocket have to go 25,000 mph to escape Earth?
~ Is capitalism falling out of favor? We analyzed 400,000 news stories to find out
~ Trump’s canal canard obscures a truth: Panama just wants to run its shipping passage without interference from China or the US
~ From Myanmar to Gaza, Ukraine to Sudan – 2024 was another grim year, according to our mass atrocity index
~ The history of women cyclists – an uphill climb to equality
~ The UK is surprisingly short of water – but more reservoirs aren’t the answer
~ One way Trump could help revive rural America’s economies
~ Mass deportations don’t keep out ‘bad genes’ − they use scientific racism to justify biased immigration policies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter