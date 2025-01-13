Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mass deportations don’t keep out ‘bad genes’ − they use scientific racism to justify biased immigration policies

By Shoumita Dasgupta, Professor of Medicine, Assistant Dean of Diversity & Inclusion, Boston University
The US has a long history of misusing genetics and biology in immigration policy, the effects of which are still keenly felt today.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
