Ghana’s new president faces tough regional security problems: why he’s well-placed to tackle them

By Muhammad Dan Suleiman, Adjunct Research Fellow, Curtin University
John Mahama has been sworn in as Ghana’s new president. He inherits a host of security challenges by dint of the country’s position in the west African region, which has become increasingly volatile.

The region has seen six successful coups and several attempted ones in the last four years. Examples include Mali, Burkina…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
