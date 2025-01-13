Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Giant freshwater aquifer in southern Africa is under threat from mining

By Surina Esterhuyse, Senior Lecturer Centre for Environmental Management, University of the Free State
Anton Lukas, Groundwater modeller and postdoctoral researcher, University of the Free State
A huge underground water resource the size of Austria, the Stampriet Transboundary Aquifer System, stretches for 87,000km² across Namibia, South Africa and Botswana. It supplies 50,000 people in several towns with water pure enough to drink, and is their only source of water. But the Namibian government has awarded uranium…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Al Jazeera ban must be lifted, rights experts urge Palestinian Authority
~ What the dead, the uncanny and the monstrous tell us about human nature
~ Why does a rocket have to go 25,000 mph to escape Earth?
~ Is capitalism falling out of favor? We analyzed 400,000 news stories to find out
~ Trump’s canal canard obscures a truth: Panama just wants to run its shipping passage without interference from China or the US
~ From Myanmar to Gaza, Ukraine to Sudan – 2024 was another grim year, according to our mass atrocity index
~ The history of women cyclists – an uphill climb to equality
~ The UK is surprisingly short of water – but more reservoirs aren’t the answer
~ Bowel cancer is on the rise in under-50s – here’s what might explain the trend
~ One way Trump could help revive rural America’s economies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS