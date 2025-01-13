Tolerance.ca
The dynamics that polarise us on social media are about to get worse

By Colin M. Fisher, Associate Professor of Organisations and Innovation and Author of "The Collective Edge: Unlocking the Secret Power of Groups", UCL
Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced big changes in how the company addresses misinformation across Facebook, Instagram and Threads. Instead of relying on independent third-party factcheckers, Meta will now emulate Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) in using “community notes”. These crowdsourced contributions allow users to flag content they believe is questionable.

Zuckerberg claimed these changes promote “free expression”. But some…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
