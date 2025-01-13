Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artificial intelligence: what five giants of the past can teach us about handling the risks

By Simon Rogerson, Professor Emeritus in Computer Ethics, De Montfort University
The progress of artificial intelligence (AI) has been relentless. With OpenAI’s latest model, o3, recently breaking records yet again, it raises urgent questions about safety, as well as the future of humanity.

One place we can turn for help is to great thinkers from the past. They explored beyond the obvious in their worlds and often looked into the future, foreseeing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
