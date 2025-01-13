Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Uganda, children born of sexual violence confront cultural shame and bureaucratic roadblocks

By Minority Africa
Recent research by Equality Now highlights several obstacles survivors face in seeking justice, including insufficient legal definitions, weak law enforcement, societal rape myths, and victim-blaming.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
