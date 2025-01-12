Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We looked at 54 medicinal cannabis websites to see if they followed the rules. Here’s what we found

By Carmen Lim, NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research, The University of Queensland
Wayne Hall, Emeritus Professor, National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research, The University of Queensland
Aggressive and misleading marketing is fuelling demand for medicinal cannabis. Here are some of the ways clinics bend the rules.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
