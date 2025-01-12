Tolerance.ca
Alice Wong recently won a MacArthur genius grant. Her latest book, Disability Intimacy, is about more than sex

By Amanda Tink, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of South Australia
“In the United States, we’re taught that nakedness is a very intimate and private thing. Yet, I have to show people my body every day to receive the assistance I need,” writes Ashley Volion, a wheelchair-using disability rights activist, in Disability Intimacy. “I have to be vulnerable in ways that other people wouldn’t even dream of. Intimacy means something deeper.”

Her contribution is one of many delightful reminders that Alice Wong’s third (and boldest) anthology is anchored in authentic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
