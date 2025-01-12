From watts to warheads: Secretary of energy oversees big science research and the US nuclear arsenal
By Valerie Thomas, Professor of Industrial Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Margaret E. Kosal, Associate Professor of International Affairs, Georgia Institute of Technology
The Energy Department has a dual mission with a heavy science focus and manages large, expensive programs, many of which are behind schedule and over budget.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 12, 2025