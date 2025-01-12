Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vintage Czechoslovak movie archive now viewable on YouTube for free

By Filip Noubel
Czechoslovakia was a major film producing nation in the 1930s — a symbol of how it redefined its multiple identity. Part of its cinematography is now available on a YouTube channel.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From watts to warheads: Secretary of energy oversees big science research and the US nuclear arsenal
~ Billionaires and loyalists will provide Trump with muscle during his second term
~ Demonizing foreign students sidesteps solutions to Canada’s problems
~ Canadian companies are using social media to boost their ESG credibility, but investors aren’t buying it
~ Women in senior management: The more the better
~ West Africa could soon have a jihadist state – here’s why
~ View from The Hill: Dutton’s 2025 launch still leaves voters needing answers on key policies
~ Trinidad & Tobago's Roger Boothman remembered as an extraordinary musician
~ Tennis is facing an existential crisis over doping. How will it respond?
~ Secretary of defense must perform a ‘delicate dance’ between the president, Congress and the public
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter