Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Dutton’s 2025 launch still leaves voters needing answers on key policies

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s Sunday “soft launch” of his campaign for election year was carefully calibrated to pitch to the party faithful while seeking to project enough nuance to avoid alienating centrist voters.

It contained nothing new – there was no attention-catching big announcement to start the year.

Rather, this was Dutton (re)introducing himself (“I was born into an outer suburbs working-class family”) with a back story focusing on aspiration; canvassing Coalition priorities and policy offerings to date, and delivering the usual critique of Labor’s alleged…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ West Africa could soon have a jihadist state – here’s why
~ Trinidad & Tobago's Roger Boothman remembered as an extraordinary musician
~ Tennis is facing an existential crisis over doping. How will it respond?
~ Secretary of defense must perform a ‘delicate dance’ between the president, Congress and the public
~ Wildfires can contaminate drinking water systems with harmful chemicals − here’s what Los Angeles needs to know
~ Six covers of Bob Dylan songs that were better than the originals
~ An eye for an eye: People agree about the values of body parts across cultures and eras
~ Philly sports fans consider themselves ‘gritty’ − but it’s merely a myth used to fuel their passion
~ UK borrowing costs have hit their highest level since the banking crisis. An economist explains what’s happening
~ Why has this marine research institute made the ocean a member of its board? Expert Q&A
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter