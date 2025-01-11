Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tennis is facing an existential crisis over doping. How will it respond?

By Richard Vaughan, PhD Researcher Sport Integrity, University of Canberra
Catherine Ordway, Associate Professor Sport Management and Sport Integrity Lead, University of Canberra
Two stars have tested positive for banned substances in the past year, raising questions about the fairness, transparency and accountability of the testing system.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Secretary of defense must perform a ‘delicate dance’ between the president, Congress and the public
~ Wildfires can contaminate drinking water systems with harmful chemicals − here’s what Los Angeles needs to know
~ Six covers of Bob Dylan songs that were better than the originals
~ An eye for an eye: People agree about the values of body parts across cultures and eras
~ Philly sports fans consider themselves ‘gritty’ − but it’s merely a myth used to fuel their passion
~ UK borrowing costs have hit their highest level since the banking crisis. An economist explains what’s happening
~ Why has this marine research institute made the ocean a member of its board? Expert Q&A
~ The Six Triple Eight helped rewrite the rules on who could be a soldier – the real story behind the Netflix film
~ Syria: how the fall of Assad has affected the asylum debate in Europe
~ Islamic State: despite the fall of its caliphate, the group is still influencing terrorism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter