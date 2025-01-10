An eye for an eye: People agree about the values of body parts across cultures and eras
By Yunsuh Nike Wee, Ph.D. Student in Experimental Psychology, Oklahoma State University
Daniel Sznycer, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Oklahoma State University
Jaimie Arona Krems, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of California, Los Angeles
People from many different cultures across the globe and across millennia largely agree about which body parts are most valuable – and how much compensation they warrant when injured.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 10, 2025