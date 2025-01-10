Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK borrowing costs have hit their highest level since the banking crisis. An economist explains what’s happening

By Linda Yueh, Fellow in Economics/Adjunct Professor of Economics, University of Oxford
UK borrowing costs have risen rapidly to their highest level since the banking crisis of 2007-08, with implications for the government’s tax and spending plans. Yields on gilts, as UK government bonds are called, have been rising – and these yields are effectively the level of interest that the government pays on its borrowing.

The yield on ten-year debt hit 4.82%, the highest since 2008. And the yield on 30-year gilts rose to 5.383%The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
