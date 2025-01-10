Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Six Triple Eight helped rewrite the rules on who could be a soldier – the real story behind the Netflix film

By Graham Cross, Senior Lecturer in History, Manchester Metropolitan University
The 6888th US battalion tackled entrenched racism as well as confronting the challenges of sexism in the military – but the film largely misses this intersection.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
