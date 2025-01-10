Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Squid Game’s second season is the latest instalment of Korean culture’s economic success story – so what’s the secret?

By Sameer Hosany, Professor of Marketing, Royal Holloway University of London
The first season of Squid Game, the Netflix dystopian drama about the perils of capitalism and extreme wealth disparity in South Korea, was a huge hit. And now, the much-anticipated second series does not appear to have disappointed either.

With 68 million views in its first week, it jumped to the top of the streamer’s global top ten, ranking as its number one show in 92 countries. The series received a Golden Globe nomination even before it was released…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UK borrowing costs have hit their highest level since the banking crisis. An economist explains what’s happening
~ Why has this marine research institute made the ocean a member of its board? Expert Q&A
~ The Six Triple Eight helped rewrite the rules on who could be a soldier – the real story behind the Netflix film
~ Syria: how the fall of Assad has affected the asylum debate in Europe
~ Islamic State: despite the fall of its caliphate, the group is still influencing terrorism
~ What Meta’s move to community moderation could mean for misinformation
~ Interns, vampires and a nice piece of Bacon – what to see and do this week
~ LA fires show the human cost of climate-driven ‘whiplash’ between wet and dry extremes
~ Kenya abductions: the powerful legal shields citizens and courts can use – expert
~ Lebanon’s New President Should Pursue Accountability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter