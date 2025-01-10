Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LA fires show the human cost of climate-driven ‘whiplash’ between wet and dry extremes

By Doug Specht, Reader in Cultural Geography and Communication, University of Westminster
October to April is normally considered to be the wet season in California, yet this January, the region is experiencing some of the most devastating fires it’s ever seen.

As of January 10, five major fires in and around Los Angeles have burned over 29,053 acres, leading to the evacuation of more than 180,000 people, the destruction of over 2,000 buildings (mainly homes), and an estimated damage cost of at least US$52 billion (£42.5 billion). Ten lives have been lost, and these numbers are expected to rise…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UK borrowing costs have hit their highest level since the banking crisis. An economist explains what’s happening
~ Why has this marine research institute made the ocean a member of its board? Expert Q&A
~ The Six Triple Eight helped rewrite the rules on who could be a soldier – the real story behind the Netflix film
~ Syria: how the fall of Assad has affected the asylum debate in Europe
~ Islamic State: despite the fall of its caliphate, the group is still influencing terrorism
~ What Meta’s move to community moderation could mean for misinformation
~ Squid Game’s second season is the latest instalment of Korean culture’s economic success story – so what’s the secret?
~ Interns, vampires and a nice piece of Bacon – what to see and do this week
~ Kenya abductions: the powerful legal shields citizens and courts can use – expert
~ Lebanon’s New President Should Pursue Accountability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter