Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

A team from the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria concluded a first visit to the country on Thursday, taking crucial steps to promote dialogue and engagement with the new caretaker government. 


© United Nations -
