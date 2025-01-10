Funding public schools based on enrollment in the previous year may help keep their budgets more stable, research shows
By Angie Nga Le, Postdoctoral Associate in Public Policy and Public Finance, Rutgers University
Phuong Nguyen-Hoang, Professor of Public Finance, University of Iowa
How states fund their schools may matter more in the coming years as the Trump administration prepares to change the federal government’s role in education spending.
- Friday, January 10, 2025