Human Rights Observatory

Global temperatures passed critical 1.5°C milestone for the first time in 2024 – new report

By Matthew Wright, DPhil Candidate, Department of Atmospheric Physics, University of Oxford
Nicholas Leach, Postdoctoral Researcher, Climate Science, University of Oxford
Shirin Ermis, PhD Candidate, Atmospheric Physics, University of Oxford
The earth’s climate experienced its hottest year in 2024. Extreme flooding in April killed hundreds of people in Pakistan and Afghanistan. A year-long drought has left Amazon river levels at an all-time low. And in Athens, Greece, the ancient…The Conversation


