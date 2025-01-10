Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What challenges do Syrian refugees face after resettlement?

By Rami Alhames
Gerald Gass, German Hospital Association, warned of the repercussions of the return of Syrian doctors “who played a fundamental role in preserving health care, especially in hospitals in small cities.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Waves of change: Can ocean renewables solve rising electricity costs in Jamaica?
~ 2024’s extreme ocean heat breaks records again, leaving 2 mysteries to solve
~ The upcoming election is a critical juncture for Canada’s carbon tax and climate policies
~ We tracked the Tasmanian boobook as it flew a remarkable 250 kilometres non-stop across Bass Strait
~ As Los Angeles combusts, 2024 is declared Earth’s hottest on record
~ The UN says Australia violated human rights law, but it’s unlikely to change the way we treat refugees
~ Why community volunteers will be essential for how NZ handles the arrival of bird flu
~ Going for a bushwalk? 3 handy foods to have in your backpack (including muesli bars)
~ Thailand: Cambodian Opposition Politician Gunned Down
~ Many species reach their heat limits at similar temperatures, leaving ecosystems at risk of sudden climate-driven collapse – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter