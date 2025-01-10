Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The upcoming election is a critical juncture for Canada’s carbon tax and climate policies

By Andrew Heffernan, Climate Associate at the Information Integrity Lab and Adjunct Professor in Political Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The carbon tax, once seen as a policy achievement for the Liberals, may be a liability in this year’s election. Here is how the Liberals can counter the “axe the tax” narrative.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Waves of change: Can ocean renewables solve rising electricity costs in Jamaica?
~ 2024’s extreme ocean heat breaks records again, leaving 2 mysteries to solve
~ We tracked the Tasmanian boobook as it flew a remarkable 250 kilometres non-stop across Bass Strait
~ As Los Angeles combusts, 2024 is declared Earth’s hottest on record
~ The UN says Australia violated human rights law, but it’s unlikely to change the way we treat refugees
~ Why community volunteers will be essential for how NZ handles the arrival of bird flu
~ Going for a bushwalk? 3 handy foods to have in your backpack (including muesli bars)
~ Thailand: Cambodian Opposition Politician Gunned Down
~ Many species reach their heat limits at similar temperatures, leaving ecosystems at risk of sudden climate-driven collapse – new study
~ Maduro: another term amid escalating internal and external tensions against ‘Chavismo’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter