Human Rights Observatory

Why community volunteers will be essential for how NZ handles the arrival of bird flu

By Brett David Gartrell, Professor in Wildlife Health, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Craig Brian Johnson, Professor of Veterinary Neurophysiology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Aotearoa New Zealand, Australia and Pacific island nations are the only countries that remain free of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The deadly bird flu virus was first detected in the southern hemisphere in 2023 and spread through South America to the sub-Antarctic islands and the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
