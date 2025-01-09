Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many species reach their heat limits at similar temperatures, leaving ecosystems at risk of sudden climate-driven collapse – new study

By Joseph Williamson, Research Fellow in Biological Responses to Climate Change, UCL
Last year, much of the world’s largest coral reef system was transformed into a white boneyard, featuring ghostly silhouettes of horns, brains and lettuces. The threat of sudden biodiversity loss from climate change had been realised through what’s known as a mass bleaching event.

The abrupt loss of many species from a system is generally attributed to a breakdown in ecological functioning. As species are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
