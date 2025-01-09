Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The upcoming election is a critical juncture for Canada’s climate policies and the carbon tax

By Andrew Heffernan, Climate Associate at the Information Integrity Lab and Adjunct Professor in Political Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The carbon tax, once seen as a policy achievement for the Liberals, may be a liability in this year’s election. Here is how the Liberals can counter the “axe the tax” narrative.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Many species reach their heat limits at similar temperatures, leaving ecosystems at risk of sudden climate-driven collapse – new study
~ Maduro: another term amid escalating internal and external tensions against ‘Chavismo’
~ Southern California is extremely dry, and that’s fueling fires − maps show just how dry
~ New research reveals why sabre-toothed predators evolved their deadly teeth
~ Ukraine: Zaporizhzhia attack marks highest civilian casualties in nearly two years
~ UN Commission notes new sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit
~ Entrepreneurs need to be protected from burnout too
~ The Traitors: how trustworthy is a Welsh accent? A sociolinguist explains
~ A Real Pain is a subtle but powerful exploration of remembrance culture and personal trauma
~ HMPV in China: what you need to know about this virus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter