Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Zaporizhzhia attack marks highest civilian casualties in nearly two years

Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia city in Ukraine on Wednesday caused the highest number of civilian casualties in a single incident in almost two years, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in the country, HRMMU, has reported. 


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Commission notes new sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit
~ Entrepreneurs need to be protected from burnout too
~ The Traitors: how trustworthy is a Welsh accent? A sociolinguist explains
~ A Real Pain is a subtle but powerful exploration of remembrance culture and personal trauma
~ HMPV in China: what you need to know about this virus
~ Why resilience won’t solve the mental health crisis among young people
~ Canada halts new parent immigration sponsorships, keeping families apart
~ Putting Donald Trump’s plans for Greenland and the Panama canal into context
~ Attempting to annex Canada would spell disaster for the U.S. at home and abroad
~ How virtual reality technologies are shaping an inclusive future for architecture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter