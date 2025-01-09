Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Entrepreneurs need to be protected from burnout too

By Andrea Caputo, Professor of Strategy & Negotiation, University of Lincoln
Silvia Delladio, PhD Candidate, University of Trento
Entrepreneurship has long been hailed as a springboard of innovation, creativity and economic growth. Governments actively promote entrepreneurship as a vehicle for boosting employment with policies designed to make it easier for people to start their own businesses.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups form the backbone of Europe’s economy, representing 99%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
