Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why resilience won’t solve the mental health crisis among young people

By Dusana Dorjee, Associate Professor in Psychology in Education, Department of Education, University of York
A focus on resilience risks shifting responsibility for mental health onto those affected, rather than calling out factors contributing to poor mental health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: Zaporizhzhia attack marks highest civilian casualties in nearly two years
~ UN Commission notes new sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit
~ Entrepreneurs need to be protected from burnout too
~ The Traitors: how trustworthy is a Welsh accent? A sociolinguist explains
~ A Real Pain is a subtle but powerful exploration of remembrance culture and personal trauma
~ HMPV in China: what you need to know about this virus
~ Canada halts new parent immigration sponsorships, keeping families apart
~ Putting Donald Trump’s plans for Greenland and the Panama canal into context
~ Attempting to annex Canada would spell disaster for the U.S. at home and abroad
~ How virtual reality technologies are shaping an inclusive future for architecture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter