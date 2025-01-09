Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women spend more of their money on health care than men. And no, it’s not just about ‘women’s issues’

By Mike Armour, Associate Professor at NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University
Amelia Mardon, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Reproductive Health, Western Sydney University
Danielle Howe, PhD Candidate, NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University
Hannah Adler, PhD Candidate, Health Communication and Health Sociology, Griffith University
Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Medicare, Australia’s universal health insurance scheme, guarantees all Australians access to a wide range of health and hospital services at low or no cost.

Although access to the scheme is universal across Australia (regardless of geographic location or socioeconomic status), one analysis suggests women often spend more out-of-pocket on health services than men.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
