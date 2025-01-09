Tolerance.ca
Cameroon Suspends NGOs, Harming Gender-Based Violence Survivors

By Human Rights Watch
The Cameroonian government in December suspended the activities of four nongovernmental organizations for three months, without any warning or legal basis, in a move that is harming victims of gender-based violence. Click to expand Image Cameroonian authorities and police sealed the offices of a nongovernmental organizations whose activities were suspended and then banned in Douala, Cameroon, 2024. © 2024 Private As one of these organizations provides services to support gender-based violence survivors, its abrupt suspension affected survivors’ access to support and resulted…


