Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African Union to get a new chair: 6 key tasks they must tackle

By Ulf Engel, Professor, Institute of African Studies, University of Leipzig
The African Union (AU) member states will elect a new senior leadership of the AU Commission in February 2025.

The commission was originally conceived as the secretariat of the AU. Over the years it has become the driving force behind the pan-African project.

The positions of AU Commission chairperson and deputy, as well as most of the six AU commissioners, are contested. The position of chair…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
