Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 myths about rural education that are holding students back

By Sheneka Williams, Professor and Department Chair of Educational Administration, Michigan State University
Darren Dubose, PhD Student in Education Administration, Michigan State University
Kimberly Clarida, Postdoctoral Researcher in Educational Administration, Michigan State University
Much has been written about the potential consequences of getting rid of the Department of Education, one of President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promises.

Little of the discussion that we’ve seen has focused on the impact on rural schools, which often…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Where is Carlos Correa? Unidentified men take Venezuelan activist away from the middle of Caracas
~ How the world fell in love with plastic without thinking through the consequences – podcast
~ Slavery, tax evasion, resistance: the story of 11 Africans in South America’s gold mines in the 1500s
~ African Union to get a new chair: 6 key tasks they must tackle
~ I study modern-day slavery − and here’s what I’ve learned about how enslavers try to justify their actions
~ Birkin handbags, Walmart’s ‘Wirkin’ and the meme-ification of class warfare
~ How midlife became a crisis
~ Trees ‘remember’ wetter times − never having known abundant rain could buffer today’s young forests against climate change
~ Germany and US have long been allies - that could change with Trump
~ Francis Bacon: Human Presence – a compelling look at how the artist redefined portraiture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter