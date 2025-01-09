Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trees ‘remember’ wetter times − never having known abundant rain could buffer today’s young forests against climate change

By Alana Chin, Assistant Professor of Plant Physiology, Cal Poly Humboldt
Janneke Hille Ris Lambers, Professor of Environmental Systems Science, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Marcus Schaub, Group Leader, Forest Dynamics and Ecophysiology, Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL)
What does the future hold for forests in a warmer, drier world? Over the past 25 years, trees have been dying due to effects of climate change around the world. In Africa, Asia, North America,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
