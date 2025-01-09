Trees ‘remember’ wetter times − never having known abundant rain could buffer today’s young forests against climate change
By Alana Chin, Assistant Professor of Plant Physiology, Cal Poly Humboldt
Janneke Hille Ris Lambers, Professor of Environmental Systems Science, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Marcus Schaub, Group Leader, Forest Dynamics and Ecophysiology, Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL)
What does the future hold for forests in a warmer, drier world? Over the past 25 years, trees have been dying due to effects of climate change around the world. In Africa, Asia, North America,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 9, 2025