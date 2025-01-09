Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s Greenland bid is really about control of the Arctic and the coming battle with China

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
When Donald Trump first offered to buy Greenland in 2019, he was widely ridiculed and nothing much came of it, apart from a cancelled state visit to Denmark. Fast forward six years and Trump’s renewed “bid” for the world’s largest island is back on the table.

And with renewed vigour at that. In an


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Where is Carlos Correa? Unidentified men take Venezuelan activist away from the middle of Caracas
~ How the world fell in love with plastic without thinking through the consequences – podcast
~ Slavery, tax evasion, resistance: the story of 11 Africans in South America’s gold mines in the 1500s
~ African Union to get a new chair: 6 key tasks they must tackle
~ 3 myths about rural education that are holding students back
~ I study modern-day slavery − and here’s what I’ve learned about how enslavers try to justify their actions
~ Birkin handbags, Walmart’s ‘Wirkin’ and the meme-ification of class warfare
~ How midlife became a crisis
~ Trees ‘remember’ wetter times − never having known abundant rain could buffer today’s young forests against climate change
~ Germany and US have long been allies - that could change with Trump
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter