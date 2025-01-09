Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Donald Trump is threatening to take control of the Panama Canal

By Amalendu Misra, Professor of International Politics, Lancaster University
For weeks, Donald Trump has been stating his intention to take control of the Panama Canal, a critical 51-mile long waterway that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

At a press conference on January 7, Trump was asked by a reporter whether the US could use military force to acquire the canal. He refused to rule it out and said “we need” the canal for economic security. The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Where is Carlos Correa? Unidentified men take Venezuelan activist away from the middle of Caracas
~ How the world fell in love with plastic without thinking through the consequences – podcast
~ Slavery, tax evasion, resistance: the story of 11 Africans in South America’s gold mines in the 1500s
~ African Union to get a new chair: 6 key tasks they must tackle
~ 3 myths about rural education that are holding students back
~ I study modern-day slavery − and here’s what I’ve learned about how enslavers try to justify their actions
~ Birkin handbags, Walmart’s ‘Wirkin’ and the meme-ification of class warfare
~ How midlife became a crisis
~ Trees ‘remember’ wetter times − never having known abundant rain could buffer today’s young forests against climate change
~ Germany and US have long been allies - that could change with Trump
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter