Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want to ward off the winter blues? Start by counting your steps – new research

By Bruno Bizzozero Peroni, Investigador postdoctoral, Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha
Over 330 million people currently suffer from depression worldwide, though the complexity of diagnosis and the heterogeneity of this condition mean that such a figure can only ever be a conservative estimate.

Depressive disorders are a major cause of disability,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
