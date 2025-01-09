Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I worked on the independent inquiry into child sexual abuse – here’s what Elon Musk is missing

By William Tantam, Senior Lecturer, Department of Anthropology and Archaeology, University of Bristol
Elon Musk’s intervention into British politics has revived the debate about how the government responds to child sexual abuse, particularly by “grooming gangs”. While this is an important discussion, as a researcher of child sexual abuse I am concerned that Musk’s comments have done more to spread misconceptions and harm victims than to protect children.

I was a researcher at the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA). My colleagues and I received and analysed the experiences of more than 6,000 survivors of child sexual…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
