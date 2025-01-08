Access to care: 5 principles for action on primary health-care teams
By Catherine Donnelly, Associate Professor, School of Rehabilitation Therapy, Queen's University, Ontario
Jennifer Lake, Assistant Professor, Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Toronto
Jordan Miller, Associate Professor, School of Rehabilitation Therapy, Queen's University, Ontario
Rachelle Ashcroft, Associate Professor, Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, University of Toronto
A newly created Primary Care Action Team has a lofty goal: to ensure all Ontarians have access to primary health care within five years. Here are five principals to consider to help achieve it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 8, 2025