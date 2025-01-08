Want to quit vaping this year? Here’s what the evidence shows so far about effective strategies
By Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, Assistant Professor of Health Promotion and Policy, UMass Amherst
Ailsa R Butler, Postdoctoral Researcher & Systematic Reviewer, University of Oxford
Nicola Lindson, Associate Professor, Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Text message-based programming and the drug varenicline were the only 2 strategies that were shown to be effective for quitting vaping.
