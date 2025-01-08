Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want to quit vaping this year? Here’s what the evidence shows so far about effective strategies

By Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, Assistant Professor of Health Promotion and Policy, UMass Amherst
Ailsa R Butler, Postdoctoral Researcher & Systematic Reviewer, University of Oxford
Nicola Lindson, Associate Professor, Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Text message-based programming and the drug varenicline were the only 2 strategies that were shown to be effective for quitting vaping.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How heat storage technologies could keep Canada’s roads and bridges ice-free all winter long
~ Trump’s push to control Greenland echoes US purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867
~ A proud Trinidad & Tobago awaits Guinness Record ruling on young steel pannist’s musical marathon
~ How a liver transplant helped one woman with bowel cancer become disease free
~ How Britain got its first internet connection – by the late pioneer who created the first password on the internet
~ West African military leaders prepare to exit Ecowas regional bloc, raising concerns for stability
~ Five ways to make aviation more sustainable right now
~ A quarter of freshwater animals threatened with extinction, finds major new study
~ The Vivienne was a defender of LGBTQ+ rights and a protector of queer joy – they will be missed
~ Elon Musk and the tech titans v the rest of Maga – here’s where the big splits could happen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter