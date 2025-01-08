Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A proud Trinidad & Tobago awaits Guinness Record ruling on young steel pannist’s musical marathon

By Janine Mendes-Franco
"The steelpan is a symbol of our creativity, resilience, and the enduring spirit [and] your achievement [has] elevated our beloved art form to new heights on the global stage."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a liver transplant helped one woman with bowel cancer become disease free
~ How Britain got its first internet connection – by the late pioneer who created the first password on the internet
~ West African military leaders prepare to exit Ecowas regional bloc, raising concerns for stability
~ Five ways to make aviation more sustainable right now
~ A quarter of freshwater animals threatened with extinction, finds major new study
~ The Vivienne was a defender of LGBTQ+ rights and a protector of queer joy – they will be missed
~ Elon Musk and the tech titans v the rest of Maga – here’s where the big splits could happen
~ Translating fiction: how AI could assist humans in expanding access to global literature and culture
~ The UK property outlook for 2025: another bleak year for mortgages amid so much economic uncertainty
~ Canada-U.S. history provides lessons on how Canada can deal with a hostile Donald Trump
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter