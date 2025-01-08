West African military leaders prepare to exit Ecowas regional bloc, raising concerns for stability
By Ezenwa E. Olumba, Doctoral Research Fellow, Conflict, Violence, & Terrorism Research Centre, Royal Holloway University of London
Bernard Nwosu, Senior Research Fellow, Development Studies, University of Nigeria
Francis Okpaleke, Research Fellow in the Department of Politics and Public Policy, University of Waikato
Leaders of the west African regional grouping Ecowas approved the long-awaited withdrawal of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso from the bloc in December. The three countries have been granted a six-month grace period from January 29, when their exit becomes official, to reconsider their decision.
They originally announced their intention to leave in January 2024, a few months after formalising their…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 8, 2025