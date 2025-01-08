Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

West African military leaders prepare to exit Ecowas regional bloc, raising concerns for stability

By Ezenwa E. Olumba, Doctoral Research Fellow, Conflict, Violence, & Terrorism Research Centre, Royal Holloway University of London
Bernard Nwosu, Senior Research Fellow, Development Studies, University of Nigeria
Francis Okpaleke, Research Fellow in the Department of Politics and Public Policy, University of Waikato
Leaders of the west African regional grouping Ecowas approved the long-awaited withdrawal of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso from the bloc in December. The three countries have been granted a six-month grace period from January 29, when their exit becomes official, to reconsider their decision.

They originally announced their intention to leave in January 2024, a few months after formalising their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A proud Trinidad & Tobago awaits Guinness Record ruling on young steel pannist’s musical marathon
~ How a liver transplant helped one woman with bowel cancer become disease free
~ How Britain got its first internet connection – by the late pioneer who created the first password on the internet
~ Five ways to make aviation more sustainable right now
~ A quarter of freshwater animals threatened with extinction, finds major new study
~ The Vivienne was a defender of LGBTQ+ rights and a protector of queer joy – they will be missed
~ Elon Musk and the tech titans v the rest of Maga – here’s where the big splits could happen
~ Translating fiction: how AI could assist humans in expanding access to global literature and culture
~ The UK property outlook for 2025: another bleak year for mortgages amid so much economic uncertainty
~ Canada-U.S. history provides lessons on how Canada can deal with a hostile Donald Trump
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter