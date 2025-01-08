Tolerance.ca
Elon Musk and the tech titans v the rest of Maga – here’s where the big splits could happen

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
The angry debate over US visas and foreign workers that erupted over the holidays has exposed splits within Donald Trump’s Maga supporters on immigration policy.

The fiery words exchanged between two Trump factions over H-1B visas, which allow immigrants to work in the US based on speciality talents or skills, may just be the opening salvos of a broader war for influence at Trump’s base in Mar-a-Lago.

On the one hand, tech mogul, immigrant,…The Conversation


