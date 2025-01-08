Government investments in failed tech ventures aren’t a waste of taxpayer money
By Colin Mason, Emeritus Professor of Entrepreneurship and Honorary Senior Research Fellow, Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow
Blair Watts Winsor, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business Administration, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Jacqueline Bartlett, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business Administration, Memorial University of Newfoundland
The value of government investments in tech ventures is not solely determined by whether the funded company becomes commercially successful.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 8, 2025