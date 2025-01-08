Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Research suggests those who use buy-now-pay-later services end up spending more

By Ashish Kumar, Senior Lecturer, RMIT University
On average, customers using BNPL services ended up spending more than 6% more than those who didn’t. The effect was particularly strong among younger shoppers and those with lower incomes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
