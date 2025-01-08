This summer, please leave the sea shells by the seashore
By Nathan Brooks English, Associate professor; Flora, Fauna & Freshwater Research Cluster Lead, CQUniversity Australia
Robert Muir, Project Officer at the Woppaburra TUMRA Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Taking that beautiful snail shell could increase the cost of housing for a hermit crab or small shrimp that needs it next. The beautiful conch shell that calls to you is actually an octopus caravan.
