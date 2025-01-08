Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine in grip of third winter of escalating Russian attacks

Russian forces continue to subject Ukraine’s people to “relentless attacks” by aerial glide bombs, long-range missiles and drones, in a bid to capture further territory in the east of the country, the UN’s deputy human rights chief said on Wednesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stories from a flooded planet: The impacts of floods from the perspectives of eight authors
~ A young pannist is a new Guinness World Record hopeful, and Trinidad & Tobago could not be more proud
~ Uganda: Immediately release lawyer Eron Kiiza and quash military court’s outrageous decision
~ Pakistan: Renewed arrests, detention and harassment of Afghan refugees must stop
~ Eurobonds issued by African countries are popular with investors: why this isn’t good news
~ Gender balance in computer science and engineering is improving at elite universities but getting worse elsewhere
~ Who owns that restaurant? The answer can affect food safety in unexpected ways, researchers find
~ Nuclear fusion could one day be a viable clean energy source – but big engineering challenges stand in the way
~ Selfish or selfless? Anti-natalists say they’re going child-free to protect the kids they won’t have
~ Interior secretary manages vast lands that all Americans share − and can sway the balance between conservation and development
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter